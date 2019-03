- A woman is now facing charges nearly nine months after two people were killed in a crash in Monroe County.

Family members of the victims say they were relieved to finally see the suspect in court - and in handcuffs.

"You wonder, okay, what kind of person is drinking enough at 8 in the [evening], enough to kill two people," said Lucretia Dittmar. "When she came in [to court], it’s kind of bittersweet."

It was back on June 28 when police say 52-year-old Deborah Bowser crossed the center line on Dixie Highway in Monroe County, colliding head on with David Dittmar's motorcycle. He and his passenger, Casey Boudrie, were killed.

Birthdays, holidays and other milestones came and went in the roughly eight months since the crash. David Dittmar Sr. says each day that passed he was reminded that while his son was gone, the person said to have caused the crash wasn't being held responsible.

"This is on our mind every single day," he said. "You can't get over it."

Dittmar Sr. channeled that grief and pain into something constructive.

"Don't give up. If you aren't getting satisfaction from what's getting done," he said, "be your own advocate."

He called investigators to check on the progress of his son's case and he said helped connect some dots that eventually led to Bowser being arrested and charged.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm just glad to see that justice is finally starting to move forward for her."

Bowser was arraigned in Monroe for operating while under the influence causing death. She's being held in jail on a $200,000 bond.