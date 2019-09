- The man charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed murder of a Farmington Hills woman will be in court Monday morning.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin for Floyd Galloway Jr. at 9 a.m. You can watch a livestream on FOX 2 News Now live on our Facebook page here.

Danielle Stislicki, 28, went missing on December 2, 2016. The 28-year-old was last seen that day leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. Galloway was a former security guard there and has long been considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her body has never been found.

Galloway is in prison right now for an unrelated case in which he tried to rape a jogger in Livonia a few months before Stislicki disappeared. Over the course of the investigation, we've been told several dozen search warrants had been executed at various places connected to Galloway in connection with this case. In one instance, investigators searched his home three weeks after her disappearance and removed a bed, and even a section of flooring. Authorities have never said if that evidence was related to Stislicki.

Galloway has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection to the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

Galloway took a plea deal in November 2017, pleading guilty to kidnapping, sexual assault and choking. Galloway's earliest release date for his punishment in that case is June of 2033.