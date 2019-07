- The suspect in a triple shooting was out of jail quickly, given a $250 bond for a domestic violence back in March.

A man, a woman, and an 8-year-old were shot in the head Tuesday. A second child, a 3-year-old, was struck in the head. The alleged shooter is caught by Detroit police. Now we are learning more about his criminal past.

On Wednesday he went before a judge where his bond was changed to $50,000. He is yet to charged in connection to the shooting.

In court documents the same woman is listed as being the victim of the suspect's violent incidents - as well as the most recent shooting.

It started back in August of 2016 when a warrant issued for assault by strangulation - but no conviction. Court records showed the complaining witnesses failed to show up to court to testify resulting in the case dismissed.

One year later however in Aug. 2017, the same suspect was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and domestic violence.

All but one criminal sexual charge was dropped and he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months in jail and three years of probation with parenting and anger management classes.

Then on March 14, 2019, the same man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.



In April of this year the Wayne County judge given a bond of 10 percent of $2,500 - meaning $250. He paid it and then failed to appear to his next court date.

The suspect was not seen again until he was arrested in connection with the triple shooting on Mackenzie Street.

As for the victims, we are told the three are all in critical condition. The child that was struck is expected to recover.

The suspect is not being named due to the fact he has not been officially charged yet in this triple shooting.