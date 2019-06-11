< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspects opens fire on 2 men in car near 6 Mile and Goddard Jun 11 2019 11:13PM EDT 11 2019 11:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412155608_412162474_124961",video:"573636",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Suspects_opens_gunfire_on_2_men_in_car_n_0_7385820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520say%2520the%2520driver%2520of%2520a%2520gold%2520minivan%2520opened%2520fire%2520on%2520a%252029-year-old%2520and%2520his%2520friend%2520as%2520the%2520pair%2520sat%2520in%2520a%2520Ford%2520Taurus%2520near%25206%2520Mile%2520and%2520Goddard%2520on%2520Tuesday%2520evening.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/11/Suspects_opens_gunfire_on_2_men_in_car_near_6_Mi_573636_1800.mp4?Expires=1654917179&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5OZJjrG_SKW4RaGjq0dsxs8EXOw",eventLabel:"Suspects%20opens%20gunfire%20on%202%20men%20in%20car%20near%206%20Mile%20and%20Goddard-412162474",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsuspects-opens-fire-on-2-men-in-car-near-6-mile-and-goddard"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 11 2019 10:44PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 11:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:13PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412155608-412162343" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/shot_1560309174676_7385754_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412155608" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A couple of friends shot at while sitting in their car Tuesday is just the latest incident in an uptick of crime in Detroit.</p><p>Police say the driver of a gold minivan opened fire on a 29-year-old and his friend as the pair sat in a Ford Taurus near 6 Mile and Goddard on Tuesday evening. </p><p>The victim drove to the BP gas station on 6 Mile and Dequindre where he was later taken to a local hospital for a bullet to the leg.</p><p>"Crime is happening everywhere. East side, west side -- you just gotta be careful out here. Watch your back. People don't care, they don't seem to care," said Kenny Ellis. </p><p>Just this weekend, 17 people were shot and three were killed. While robberies, carjackings, and aggravated assaults are down, incidents of rape are up. Likely spurred what police believe to be the actions of suspected serial killer and rapist Deangelo Martin, Chief James Craig's address to city council members Tuesday follows a deadly Memorial Day weekend where eight people were murdered and another 11 were shot.</p><p>"I don't see any difference. It's been the same as it's been over the years. There's been high crime for years," said Shaniqua Mosley. </p><p>"The police, they can only do so much. It's up to the people that are out here doing the crime," Ellis said.</p><p>Chief Craig attributes the gunplay to warmer weather. Some Detroiters we spoke with say it's par for the course and others, a sign: We could be in for a long, hot summer.</p><p>"Just pray for it to get better you know. That's the best advice I can give anybody," said Frank. </p><p>Right now there is no description for the gunman in that shooting on 6 Mile and Goddard. The driver who hit and critically injured a 12-year-old boy on a bike in Pontiac is going to prison. 

A judge sentenced Dominique Amos to spend 18 months to five years behind bars on Tuesday. 

Back in January, police say Amos hit Christian Castle on Baldwin Road then left the scene. Police arrested Amos a month later in Illinois. Police arrested Amos a month later in Illinois. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dr-sabrina-national-make-life-beautiful-day" title="Dr. Sabrina: National Make Life Beautiful Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Dr__Sabrina__National_Make_Life_Beautifu_0_7385246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Dr__Sabrina__National_Make_Life_Beautifu_0_7385246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Did you know today is National Make Life Beautiful Day?

It's a day to celebrate men and women who are making life beautiful for others inside and out.

Joining FOX 2 is Dr. Sabrina Jackson. Beautiful Day?</p><p>It's a day to celebrate men and women who are making life beautiful for others inside and out.</p><p>Joining FOX 2 is Dr. Sabrina Jackson. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-teachers-could-get-pay-raise-under-tentative-deal" title="Detroit teachers could get pay raise under tentative deal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Detroit_teachers_could_get_pay_raise_und_0_7385366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Detroit_teachers_could_get_pay_raise_und_0_7385366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Detroit_teachers_could_get_pay_raise_und_0_7385366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Detroit_teachers_could_get_pay_raise_und_0_7385366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/11/Detroit_teachers_could_get_pay_raise_und_0_7385366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitzi Davis, a DPSCD teacher at Thrikell Elementary, and other members at the top of the salary scale will see a 4-percent increase, taking them from $65,265 to $73,000, not including one-time bonuses.The agreement also includes additional compensati" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit teachers Detroit teachers could get pay raise under tentative deal

The Detroit Federation of Teachers union and the Detroit school district may have reached a deal to boost the pay of some teachers.

"We were making less than we were 10 years ago and this brings us a little bit beyond that," said Terrance Martin with the Detroit Federation of Teachers. 