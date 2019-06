- A couple of friends shot at while sitting in their car Tuesday is just the latest incident in an uptick of crime in Detroit.

Police say the driver of a gold minivan opened fire on a 29-year-old and his friend as the pair sat in a Ford Taurus near 6 Mile and Goddard on Tuesday evening.

The victim drove to the BP gas station on 6 Mile and Dequindre where he was later taken to a local hospital for a bullet to the leg.

"Crime is happening everywhere. East side, west side -- you just gotta be careful out here. Watch your back. People don't care, they don't seem to care," said Kenny Ellis.

Just this weekend, 17 people were shot and three were killed. While robberies, carjackings, and aggravated assaults are down, incidents of rape are up. Likely spurred what police believe to be the actions of suspected serial killer and rapist Deangelo Martin, Chief James Craig's address to city council members Tuesday follows a deadly Memorial Day weekend where eight people were murdered and another 11 were shot.

"I don't see any difference. It's been the same as it's been over the years. There's been high crime for years," said Shaniqua Mosley.

"The police, they can only do so much. It's up to the people that are out here doing the crime," Ellis said.

Chief Craig attributes the gunplay to warmer weather. Some Detroiters we spoke with say it's par for the course and others, a sign: We could be in for a long, hot summer.

"Just pray for it to get better you know. That's the best advice I can give anybody," said Frank.

Right now there is no description for the gunman in that shooting on 6 Mile and Goddard. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.