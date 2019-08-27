A video of a disturbing confession from a Catholic deacon of roughly 21 years was played in court Tuesday as 66-year-old Hurmiz Ishak admitted to having several sexual encounters with an underage teen at Saint Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church.
Ishak is charged with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct on a child. The boy was between 13 and 16 years old when the alleged abuse occurred from May of 2017 to October of 2018. The trial began last week.
On the stand Tuesday, Troy Police Det. Christine Schuler said he denied he knew the victim. The detective said he told her he was being questioned because the priest didn't like him.