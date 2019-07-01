< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sweet Soul Bistro serving soul food with a twist Posted Jul 01 2019 10:42AM EDT DETROIT (FOX 2) - We all know there's a lot of soul in Detroit when it comes to music and food. A restaurant on the city's west side blends both of those together. </p><p>Toya Green, the owner of Sweet Soul Bistro says her menu is soul food with a high-end twist. She's opened up the place three years ago now. </p><p>"I know it's a twist, but you're still taking us back to mom's, or auntie or grandma," Josh Landon says to her. "Yes, but auntie don't do lobster mac," she smiles. </p><p>She's also having fun with the musical icons from Detroit.</p><p>"I'm playing around with the names. Aretha Franklin. Oh, she's fierce. "Fierce catfish." I thought about Stevie Wonder. Stevie Wonder, "Wonderful wings." Smokey Robinson. He's a native of Detroit as well so why not name something after him? "Smokey Robinson smokey ribs." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boil water advisory in Livingston County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A boil water advisory has been issued In Livingston County for customers in Brighton, Green Oak and Hamburg townships.</p><p>The water system lost pressure from a mechanical failure Sunday night at the well site. Water pressure has been restured, but a boil water advisory is still in effect for 72 hours or until testing confirms everything is clear. </p><p>The advisory is intended for any water that will be used for human consumption.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-sitting-in-car-shot-and-killed-in-pontiacas-man-and-woman-argued" title="Man sitting in car shot and killed in Pontiac as man and woman argued" data-articleId="415668218" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-pontiac%20newman%20shooting-070119_1561989548867.jpg_7459996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-pontiac%20newman%20shooting-070119_1561989548867.jpg_7459996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-pontiac%20newman%20shooting-070119_1561989548867.jpg_7459996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-pontiac%20newman%20shooting-070119_1561989548867.jpg_7459996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-pontiac%20newman%20shooting-070119_1561989548867.jpg_7459996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Keandre Seay, 29, is wanted in Pontiac for the murder of a man on June 29." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sitting in car shot and killed in Pontiac as man and woman argued</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man was shot and killed while he sat in a car outside of a home where a man and woman were arguing.</p><p>According to the Sheriff, they were called to a home on Newman Lane in Pontiac late Saturday night to a report of a shooting. Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department all responded to the shooting.</p><p>The victim, identified as a 40-year-old man from Pontiac, was still sitting in the car when they arrived. Paramedics pulled him from the car and started CPR before taking him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-found-dead-of-gunshot-wounds-inside-traverse-city-hotel-room" title="2 found dead of gunshot wounds inside Traverse City hotel room" data-articleId="415662897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/11/generic%20police%20lights_1531315779452.jpg_5782116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/11/generic%20police%20lights_1531315779452.jpg_5782116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/11/generic%20police%20lights_1531315779452.jpg_5782116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/11/generic%20police%20lights_1531315779452.jpg_5782116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/11/generic%20police%20lights_1531315779452.jpg_5782116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 found dead of gunshot wounds inside Traverse City hotel room</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say two people were found fatally shot inside a northern Michigan hotel room over the weekend, just blocks away from the National Cherry Festival grounds. </p><p>Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that officers responded after staff at Hotel Indigo couldn't get into the room Sunday afternoon after checkout time. Schaechter, M.D. (L) gives an HPV vaccination to a 13-year-old girl in her office at the Miller School of Medicine on September 21, 2011 in Miami, Florida. 