- Saturday night a Metro South sergeant was heading home after his shift on westbound I-94 near Telegraph when we saw the driver of a motorcycle carelessly driving by speeding and weaving on the roads.

Even taking both hands off the handle bars at the same time.

The sergeant conducted a traffic stop and the motorcyclist failed the sobriety test and was arrested for drunk driving.

After, an investigation it revealed that the 55-year-old man from Taylor had 10 prior drunk driving convictions.

The man refused all chemical test and a search warrant for a blood test was obtained. Police will pursue charges for drunk driving, driving while license revoked and no motorcycle endorsement.

This investigation is pending prosecutor review.