- A 13-year-old and a 23-year old were shot on Detroit's west side Friday night and police need your help to locate the suspect.

Around 10:55 p.m. in the 19100 block Telegraph, an unknown suspect entered the BP gas station and fired several shots striking a 13-year old child and a 23-year old male.

The two have been sent to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the location on foot. Detroit Police needs assistance in locating this suspect.

He's described as black male, mid-twenties, 5'11" (1.8 m), dark complexion, medium build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Nike swoosh the words "Just Do It", dark colored shorts and white gym shoes.

If anyone has seen this individual or knows of his whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Eighth Precinct at 596-5840 or 1-800-Speak Up.