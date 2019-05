- Detroit police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's east side Monday evening.

Neighbors tell us the 15-year-old ran from a home on Lanark Street, bleeding from his leg saying he had been shot. They called 911 and helped him out until help came.

The witnesses say they saw another teen running from the home saying he was sorry. It appears he was playing with a gun when it went off.

Police recovered the weapon from the home but are still looking for the teen who was apparently playing with the gun.

The other teen is expected to be okay.