- A 13-year old boy was shot in the ankle outside a school on Greenlawn near Puritan on Detroit's west side.

He was playing basketball when a fight broke out on Sunday night around 6:00 p.m.

Suddenly someone fired shots; one of those bullets hitting the teen.

"It's just a ridiculous situation that we have another juvenile struck by gunfire, wasn't even involved in the fight as far as we know," Captain John Serda said with Detroit Police Department.

At least 5 shots were fired, this happened just two days after a four-year-old was accidently shot during a family dispute.

Hours before that shooting Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced a new social media campaign for the summer called "Check yourself, end the violence."

"I just want to take an opportunity to plead to people, put their weapons down, we all get in disputes but it doesn't have to involve weapons," Serda said.

The 13-year-old shot Sunday night is expected to recover.

"Officers are telling me he was walking and talking," Serda said.

Police are talking to witnesses trying to come up with an accurate description of the suspect.

Meanwhile, on this first weekend of summer, an important message,

"We finally got some nice weather, go home be with your families enjoy the summer, doesn't have to be this way," Serda said.

Police have not released suspect information yet; they are talking to witnesses trying to come up with an accurate description.

If you have any information on this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK UP.

Stay with Fox 2 for updates.