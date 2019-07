- Police in Taylor need help finding a pair of teenage thieves caught on camera breaking into a vape shop and getting away with hundreds of dollars' worth of products.

Officials say around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, two young people came in from the back door of Metro Vapor Plus on Ecorse near Campbell. They rummaged through the display cases, stealing 19 vaping liquid bottles and five devices -- almost $700 worth of items.

Manager Jeremiah Hall says the suspects appear to be about five feet or shorter.

"They don't come much above the bar in our door or even one of the shelves in the back room," he said.

It appears the suspects escaped at the last minute, setting off the alarms. He says they don't know if they knew specifically what they were taking because it was a big variety in the liquids and devices they took.

"They took some cheaper devices when there were much more expensive ones sitting right next to those on the shelf, so I don't know that they knew too much about vaping," he said.

"You can see it light up. They kind of make a mad grab and just stuff their pockets and run," Hall said.

Taylor police say the suspects appear to be teens who live nearby. Police have been driving by since Saturday to keep an eye on things.

Hall says they've gotten tips, and they're not even worried about pressing charges if they come forward and return the items stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor Police.