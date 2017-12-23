Teens face additional charges after tossing sandbags over an interstate overpass, injured man dies

- A 22-year-old Warren man critically injured this week by a sandbag tossed over an interstate overpass has died and the four teens arrested in the case face additional charges.

The Toledo Police Department said on Saturday that Marquise Byrd was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 through Toledo on Tuesday evening when a construction sandbag crashed through the windshield and struck him but not the driver.

The juveniles, Sean Carter, 14, William Parker, 14, Pedro Salinas, 13, and Demetrius Wimberly, 14, appeared in Lucas County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on felonious assault charges. The teens face additional charges after Byrd's death, police said in a statement.