- Two Macomb County families have to wait longer for their Habitat for Humanity homes after vandals did $25,000 worth of damage.

The ceiling was left with holes, drywall got bashed in and homes were left with broken windows.

"It was almost like what can we do to just destroy it," said Helen Hicks, president and CEO of Macomb County Habitat for Humanity.

Hicks and Mashell Carissimi with Habitat for Humanity surveyed the damage at the hands of two 13 year olds.

"I can't imagine what would cause children to act like this," Hicks said.

Their hour-long rampage this week racked up $25,000 in damages.

"I'm very saddened that something like this happened especially when I think of the families that were getting ready to have these homes," said Carissimi.

Habitat - which provides affordable housing for employed applicants - was storing the homes on the Baker College campus in Clinton Township.

The teens got on campus - then it was a free for all.

"I'm just disappointed in them for making the wrong choice," Hicks said.

Another wrong choice got them caught - they came *back to the scene to retrieve a dropped cell phone charger. Someone stopped them and called police.

They were arrested but returned to their parents. Clinton Township Police filed a petition in juvenile court, similar to charges.

"Hopefully they will step up and correct the mistakes that they have done," said Carissimi.

These ladies say the teens have an open invitation to volunteer and volunteers is what they will need to get these houses livable, soon.

Habitat is looking for volunteers, if you want to help out or donate go to http://macombhabitat.org/