The Detroit Weird Homes Tour 2019 is Saturday

- They are odd, artsy and eccentric.

Charlie Langton got a preview of the annual "Weird Homes Tour" which is officially happening this Saturday.

There are five homes in Detroit proper and three in nearby suburbs. Ron Shelton's house is one of seven homes that you can see - on the second annual- "Weird Homes Tour" that takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is located on Detroit's east side in the Farnsworth area. Shelton bought the house about eight years ago for $1,500 --and then started making it different with a Detroit flair.

