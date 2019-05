- The Fox 2 - Local 4 charity basketball game is this weekend. Will you be there?

Fox 2's Rob Wolcheck will. He's been planning for months...or years. In preparation for the game, he's spent hours perfecting his free throws. Ask him and he'll tell you he's an expert.

But in the past, Fox 2's luck hasn't carried them to the W - with Local 4 taking the last two matches. But this year will be different, right?

You're invited to find out. Be there at 26275 Northwestern Highway in Southfield. It's off the Lodge Freeway at Lahser. There will be plenty of seats to fill, and for $5 you can be one of them.

This game is played every year as a charity event at the Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium. Come see your favorite TV anchors ball it out for charity...and bragging rights.

The game is at noon on Saturday.