e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Thousands attend vigil for Dayton shooting victims Thousands attend vigil for Dayton shooting victims victims"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422179478.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422179478");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422179478_422179414_164467"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422179478_422179414_164467";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422179414","video":"591388","title":"Thousands%20attend%20vigil%20for%20Dayton%20shooting%20victims","caption":"Thousands%20attend%20vigil%20for%20Dayton%20shooting%20victims","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F04%2FThousands_attend_vigil_for_Dayton_shooti_0_7572565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F04%2FThousands_attend_vigil_for_Dayton_shooting_victi_591388_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659580115%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DAbEYowwkE5jeuWbVxLUkVV_U_PA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fthousands-attend-vigil-for-dayton-shooting-victims"}},"createDate":"Aug 04 2019 10:28PM Posted Aug 04 2019 10:33PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 04 2019 10:28PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422179478-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Dayton%20Vigil_1564972378688.JPG_7572567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422179478-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dayton Vigil_1564972378688.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Thousands_attend_vigil_for_Dayton_shooti_0_7572565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422179478-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Thousands_attend_vigil_for_Dayton_shooti_0_20190805022836"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422179478-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Dayton%20Vigil_1564972378688.JPG_7572567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Dayton Vigil_1564972378688.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Dayton Vigil_1564972378688.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Thousands_attend_vigil_for_Dayton_shooti_0_7572565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Thousands_attend_vigil_for_Dayton_shooti_0_20190805022836"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/thousands-attend-vigil-for-dayton-shooting-victims" data-title="Thousands attend vigil for Dayton shooting victims" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/thousands-attend-vigil-for-dayton-shooting-victims" addthis:title="Thousands attend vigil for Dayton shooting victims" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/thousands-attend-vigil-for-dayton-shooting-victims";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422179478" style="display: none;"> </div> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt">A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said.<br> <br> Connor Betts, 24, was armed with a .223-caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition and squeezed off dozens of shots before he was gunned down no more than 30 seconds after his rampage began, Police Chief Richard Biehl said.<br> <br> Surveillance video shared by police showed officers shot Betts at the doorstep of further destruction, just stopping him from entering a bar where some people took cover when the chaos broke out around 1 a.m. in the historic Oregon District.<br> <br> Had he gotten inside the bar, the result would have been "catastrophic," Biehl said.<br> <br> It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and no motive has been explained.<br> <br> Betts' 22-year-old sister Megan was the youngest of the dead -- all killed in a nightlife spot of bars, restaurants and theaters that is considered a safe area downtown, police said.<br> <br> Betts was a familiar face at another bar southeast of Dayton in Bellbrook, a short drive from his home, where he was known as an ever-friendly, happy guy who sometimes came in for a beer or two and never made trouble.<br> <br> Bartender Andy Baker said Betts was at Romer's Bar & Grill last Monday and seemed fine. Baker said when he saw Betts identified as the shooter, he thought: There is no way that's the guy.<br> <br> Fellow customer Mike Kern said he sometimes played trivia at Romer's with Betts, who was good for answers about current events and pop culture and was "the kind of kid you'd want as a son."<br> <br> "I never heard him talk about violence, say a racist word, or anything like that," Kern said.<br> <br> The gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said. Although they'll investigate the possibility of a hate crime, they said the quickness of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.<br> <br> They identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36. <br> <br> Mayor Nan Whaley said at least 27 more people were treated for injuries, and at least 15 of those have been released. Several more were in serious or critical condition, hospital officials said at a news conference Sunday morning. Some suffered multiple gunshot wounds and others were injured as they fled, the officials said.<br> <br> Betts was from Bellbrook, southeast of Dayton. Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said he and his officers weren't aware of any history of violence by Betts, including during high school, and had no previous contact with him.<br> <br> Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools also confirmed Betts graduated in 2013 but didn't immediately release information about his records.<br> <br> Brad Howard said he went to school with Betts and had known him for two decades.<br> <br> "The Connor Betts that I knew was a nice kid," Howard said. "The Connor Betts that I talked to I always got along with well."<br> <br> More recently, Betts was taking college classes and working at an eatery. Sinclair Community College confirmed he attended there and studied psychology but wasn't enrolled this summer. Chipotle confirmed he worked at one of its restaurants but released no other details.<br> <br> Police blocked access in Betts' neighborhood, where neighbor Stephen Cournoyer said he often saw Betts mowing the lawn or walking the dog. <br> <br> "He seemed like a good kid," Cournoyer said. "He wasn't a speed demon, didn't do anything crazy. But that's not to say, I mean, obviously he had an issue."<br> <br> Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers bar, where Betts was slain at the entrance.<br> <br> "She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."<br> <br> "People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."<br> <br> Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was someone pounding on a dumpster.<br> <br> "It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.<br> <br> Staff of an Oregon District bar called Ned Peppers said in a Facebook post that they were left shaken and confused by the shooting. The bar said a bouncer was treated for shrapnel wounds.<br> <br> A message seeking further comment was left with staff.<br> <br> President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and praised law enforcement's speedy response in a tweet Sunday. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.<br> <br> Gov. Mike DeWine visited the scene after earlier ordering that flags in Ohio remain at half-staff. <br> <br> DeWine, a Republican, said policymakers must now consider: "Is there anything we can do in the future to make sure something like this does not happen?"<br> <br> Both of Ohio's two U.S. senators visited the scene of the mass shooting. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said responding with thoughts and prayers wasn't enough and stronger gun safety laws are needed. Republican Sen. Rob Portman said the discussion must include not just policy changes, but issues such as mental health supports.<br> <br> Whaley said more than 50 other mayors also have reached out to her.<br> <br> A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, where people seeking information on victims arrived in a steady trickle throughout the morning, many in their Sunday best, others looking bedraggled from a sleepless night. Some local pastors were on hand to offer support, as were comfort dogs. <br> <br> The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California. <br> <br> Sunday's shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed -- not including the offender. The 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.<br> <br> Whaley said the Oregon District has reopened, and a vigil is planned Sunday evening. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/18-year-old-found-shot-and-dead-in-basement-police-investigate" title="18-year-old found shot and dead in basement, police investigate" data-articleId="422109748" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>18-year-old found shot and dead in basement, police investigate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found dead inside of a home located in the 2100 block of Bryanston Crescent Sunday morning around 1:30. </p><p>Police say the young man was in the basement with two other people when he was shot. The circumstance on how he was shot is unknown at this time. </p><p>When police arrived, the man was dead on the scene. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/democratic-debate" title="Democratic Debate" data-articleId="422108108" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Today on Let it Rip, we talked about the rift in the Democratic party was put on full display during the Detroit debates. How do the city's youngest voters feel about the divide between moderate and progressive presidential candidates? Well our young" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic Debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today on Let it Rip, we talked about the rift in the Democratic party that was put on full display during the Detroit debates. How do the city's youngest voters feel about the divide between moderate and progressive presidential candidates? Well our young panelists discussed this. </p><p>Plus, the race to the White House will run through our state in 2020. But did the candidates talk enough about Michigan issues? To get the answer to that question and more, watch video above! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-mass-shootings-in-less-than-24-hours-shock-us-1" title="2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US" data-articleId="422103864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours claimed at least 29 lives and left scores injured, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.</p><p>In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically. (Photo Credit: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.)" title="cookie thumb_1564793826511.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twitter-users-post-hilarious-conversations-with-their-number-neighbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty_twitterphonefile_080219_1564790143949_7569838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An image of the Twitter app on an iPhone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP)" title="getty_twitterphonefile_080219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twitter users post hilarious conversations with their ‘number neighbor'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/18-year-old-found-shot-and-dead-in-basement-police-investigate" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/29/police%20tape%20crime%20scene%20generic_1517231383752.jpg_4865174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>18-year-old found shot and dead in basement, police investigate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/04/Democratic_Debate_0_7571768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic Debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-mass-shootings-in-less-than-24-hours-shock-us-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/09/01/police%20tape_1441136897956_145150_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-victims-of-fatal-crash-in-southwestern-michigan-identified-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 victims of fatal crash in southwestern Michigan identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-injured-1-dead-after-shooting-at-park-police-investigate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/03/thumbnail_IMG_0146_1564883859330_7571261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/03/thumbnail_IMG_0146_1564883859330_7571261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/03/thumbnail_IMG_0146_1564883859330_7571261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/03/thumbnail_IMG_0146_1564883859330_7571261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/03/thumbnail_IMG_0146_1564883859330_7571261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 injured, 1 dead after shooting at park, police investigate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 