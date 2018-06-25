Thousands expected downtown for Detroit fireworks show tonight

- Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Detroit and along the Detroit River for the annual Ford Fireworks show.

The 24-minute show takes place over the river Monday night. It will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects that are visible for miles in Detroit as well as Windsor, Ontario. It begins at 9:55.

If you're heading downtown to get a good watch spot, you're not allowed to set up camp in Hart Plaza until 2 p.m. Vehicles will also not be allowed on Belle Isle until after 2 p.m.

Coolers and backpacks will be searched.

Traffic will be restricted on a number of downtown-area streets and freeways. Police will enforce the city's curfew ordinance for minors.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road and ramp closures will begin at 6 p.m. and last until midnight. Police may close earlier depending on how much traffic there is.

SB M-10 between I-75 and Griswold

SB I-375 between I-75 and Beaubien

Jefferson Ave between Griswold and Woodward Ave

SB M-3 (Gratiot Connector) ramp to SB I-375

NB/SB I-75 ramps to SB M-10

NB I-75 ramp to SB I-375

Belle Isle Bridge closed to inbound vehicle traffic

NB/SB M-10 exit to W. Jefferson Ave

Mack Ave ramp to SB I-75

Forrest ramp to SB M-10

The following outbound ramps will be closed 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

NB I-75 exit to Mack Ave

Mack Ave to NB I-75

NB M-10 exit to Forrest

NB I-75 exit to Warren Ave

Warren Ave ramp to NB I-75

Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. has been the title sponsor of the fireworks show since 2013. The event is produced by The Parade Co.