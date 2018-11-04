Thousands in attendance at the "Worlds Largest Food Truck Rally" on Belle Isle

- Thousands were gathered at Belle Isle Sunday for the largest food truck rally.

110 food trucks were present at Belle Isle feeding everyone on the island.

"Is there really a better place to bring it than Belle Isle, I mean 110 food trucks, beautiful weather, small businesses, and entertainment,” event organizer Samir Ali said.

Really a great day to support small businesses, with everyone in one place.

“A lot of people don’t realize food truckers are mostly seasonal, and mostly family run, so right before the holidays their having big sales day it’s going to help their business and their families,” Ali said.

The event ran from 12 pm until 7 pm with free entry into the park.

