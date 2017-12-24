Three sisters in foster care receive special Christmas surprise

- This is an extra special Christmas for three little girls who are all sisters living in the foster care system.

The three girls were surprised Christmas eve with special gifts from two women who are also sisters!

Donna and Michelle Lewis are franchise owners of "painting with a twist" in Detroit, Farmington and Ferndale. They adopted the little girls during the holiday, and today they delivered toys and goodies.

"We're all about family, and we are sisters, we know how important it is to be around family and to have a great time for the holiday. With us to gift a family at Christmas, that's one of our favorite things to do," Michelle said.

The Lewis sisters said it was Donna's idea to adopt a family for Christmas and now they are hoping to make it a nationwide event with other Painting with a Twist owners.

