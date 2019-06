Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening around 7:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of Doris.

Authorities say the victim, an 18-year-old male, and a group of people were allegedly standing in front of the above location for a prom send off, when the suspect came outside and began complaining about them standing in front of his home.

The suspect then produced a handgun and fired several shots. One of those shots struck the victim.