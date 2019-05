- The Detroit Tigers are offering a 72-hour window to get tickets to all June home games on sale with no added fees.

Between 9 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, fans can buy tickets at tigers.com/summer starting at $9.

There are 15 homes games this June, including Fiesta Tigres on June 15, Father's Day on June 16 and t he 35th Anniversary Celebration of the 1984 World Series Championship Team on June 29.

Games opponents during this time period include Washington, Minnesota, Cleveland, Texas and Tampa Bay.