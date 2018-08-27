Time still left to visit Detroit Zoo's Dinosauria Exhibit

Posted: Aug 27 2018 09:12PM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 27 2018 09:08PM EDT

(WJBK) - The Detroit Zoo is offering a mega dose of Vitamin Z as dinosaurs come to life in the Dinosauria Exhibit.

Time is running out to check it out. Fox 2's Ryan Ermanni has the preview.
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories