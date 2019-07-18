Furniture shopping is sometimes considered a luxury but for Courtney Hinkle of Pontiac, it's a necessity.

"I've been fighting to get my kids back for a year and a half and I finally got into a home, and I have been having problems getting furniture to get reunited with my children," she said.

Her four kids were taken away from her by the state when it was determined she was an unfit mother when she was 17 years old. She's now doing unsupervised visits and the last step for the state to allow custody at her home are beds, tables and chairs. She's getting all of that at the Furniture Bank in Pontiac.