Tip jar thief caught on camera in Clinton Township

- On Saturday just before 3 p.m. police say a tip thief entered the Papa's Pizza at Gratiot and 15 Mile in Clinton Township.

Staff members soon realized that his hands were full of more than pizza and bread.

"He took money from the cup," said Johnny Gilbert, manager. "He came back for napkins and that's when he took the tip cup."

Inside the tip cup, money left by customers that had accumulated for nearly two weeks and would have been shared by at least three workers.

"They really depend on that money," Gilbert said.

The general manager says moving forward there's a new way for customers to tip his staff.

"You can either tip using credit card or give staff member money," Gilbert said.

Township Police say the search continues for this man. If you know him or know where to find him call the Clinton Township Police Department.

