- The Detroit Land Bank Authority has several homes on the market that are just steps away from the new FCA plant.

You can check out three of the homes on Saturday, August 3 before they officially hit the market.

Three homes on Beniteau, Garland and French Road in East Canfield Village will be open for free public tours from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

A shuttle service will take you between the three homes and to the Canfield Consortium community garden space, where there will be food, fun and family activities. Meet at the Canfield Consortium at 4401 Montclair.

Then, on August 12 the 30 available homes will be listed for sale on buildingdetroit.org. All homes must be renovated and occupied after purchase.

If you print out and bring this flyer, you can also get a free viewing at another home, a cost which is normally $35. This is limited to the first 40 visitors.

Earlier this year, FCA announced intentions to invest about $2.5 billion to convert the Mack Avenue Engine Complex and the Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The investment will also bring in close to 5,000 jobs between the two renovated facilities.

Detroiters are set to get first priority for those thousands of jobs. Here's how.

For more information on the Detroit Land Bank Authority, visit buildingdetroit.org.