Tree for Campus Martius cut from Plymouth family's backyard

- While it may only be the beginning of November, it’s about to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit thanks to one Plymouth family.

Saturday the downtown Detroit Partnership went to Plymouth to cut down a big tree, which will be put up in Campus Martius Park for the tree lighting ceremony.

The family contacted the city about using a tree in their backyard.

“We had this beautiful tree that was so close to the house, we had it cut down. We thought it would make a great Christmas tree, and really the only person I reached out to was the right person, and they came out, looked at the tree multiple times starting in February, then we got the call in August and they said our tree was going to be the tree in downtown Detroit, and we’re ecstatic,” Tonya Duffina said.

The couple says it’s nice to give back to the city.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday November 16th.

