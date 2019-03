- Three men were injured by gun fire following a shooting at a motorcycle bar early Tuesday morning.

"At this time, we don't know exactly what happened, if there was an argument or some ongoing beef," said Comander Eric Decker with the Detroit Police Department. "We're trying to decipher that right now."

Police aren't even sure how many weapons were involved. But what they are certain of is where the shootout happened. According to preliminary information, the shooting started in the club before going outside.

"Most of the bullet casings were found outside," said Decker.

Two men, a 26 and 39-year-old are both listed in serious condition after getting shot. Another man, 32 years old, was hit but is listed in stable condition. Officers have limited information about the suspect. He's described as a black man with dreadlocks and armed with a handgun.

"We have located multiple weapons from the location itself, and we don't know if any of those were invovled in the actual incident," said Decker.

Investigators are also going through footage to see if video will hold any information useful. Turns out, the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club, located on Harper near Gunston, has a troubled past. Tuesday's incident is similar to previously reported problems.

"I would say, probably every two to three years, we've had an incident here with shots fired or people being shot," said Decker.