"This deer showed up right outside the window of our admin building," said Curt Lawson, deputy chief with the West Bloomfield Police Department. "It would sit there all day long. Then at night his mom would come by and get him."
About 30 miles east in Troy, Pawfficer Donut no doubt is watching out for opposition. The most recent update regarding the feline's whereabouts came on July 27 - where Pawfficer Donut was potentially undercover, potentially napping on a blanket.
Am I just relaxing in a pile of blankets, or am I on a serious undercover detail? You decide. #PoliceCat #Caturday pic.twitter.com/Fe2cd1B2B9— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) July 27, 2019
Before Ruby, the West Bloomfield PD was keeping tabs on Darryl the Turkey. However due to his exponentially growing fame, officers placed him into witness protection in early December, 2018. Officers have also taken note of a family of coyotes that has taken residence in their back parking lot.
"We welcome everyone here," said Lawson.
Ruby's visits haven't been as frequent as they used to be. But officers still spot baby and their mom out and about near the department.
"We keep an eye on the deer," said Lawson.
Most likely Pawfficer Donut is as well.
Thousands are without power after storms came through part of Oakland and Livingston counties Sunday. More storms on Monday didn't help.
About 33,000 customers are in the dark as of tonight in Brighton and Howell as large trees that were toppled, brought down power lines.
Transformers landed on vehicles among the damage.
Stacia Miller knows firsthand about the lack of quality care for veterans, having once broken her back serving in the Navy.
A visit by Miller to the VA hospital in 2011 motivated her to take action.
"I went to the VA, I asked them to run some tests," she said. "They ran some tests, they injured me - cracked some ribs, came out of the test with two black eyes. I went, I'm pretty bold, pretty assertive, that this is happening to people who are not. So I went to law school."
Everything is cleaned up but there are still hard feelings about a vandalized pavilion in Roseville.
"If you disagree with something, fine, disagree," said Tony Lipinski "Talk to somebody about it, but to go to this extreme it just costs everybody money."
The mess was left behind at one of the pavilions at the Veterans Memorial Park. A group used it for a birthday party and may have gotten ticked off when their plans to use a bounce house were deflated.