Troy police officer cleared in April fatal shooting of man armed with knives

- A Troy police officer involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect with kitchen knives in April, has been cleared of charges.

Officer Andrew Lane fatally shot 23-year-old Andrew Issa in the 4900 block of Saddle Brook during what his brother said was a bipolar episode. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released its findings Monday, clearing Lane who acted in self-defense.

Issa's brother told dispatch that he thought President Trump was coming to get him and had not taken his prescribed medication. Issa was armed with two knives and was no stranger to the police, which say it had been called many times for domestic situations.

Officers gave repeated commands to Issa to drop the knives. A TASER was used but had no effect due to his clothing. Issa was shot when he ran toward the officer before being shot five times.

“We are grateful to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough and professional investigation in this matter,” said Troy Police Chief Gary Mayer. “The loss of life is tragic and has certainly had a profound impact on the family, our department, and our community.

"We would like to thank the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for providing an avenue to a fair and impartial investigation consistent with our core values. With this announcement,

our department takes a step forward in this somber process and we pledge to continue to provide the high-level of police service the community expects and deserves.”

Police say Issa had been committed on three separate occasions to a mental health facility prior to the shooting.

