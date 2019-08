- A Catholic sub-deacon has been found guilty of a sex crime against a teenage boy.

Hurmik Ishak was found guilty of third degree criminal sexual conduct, but was found not guilty on two other counts of first degree sexual conduct.

The boy was between 13 and 16 years old when the alleged abuse occurred at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy from May of 2017 to October of 2018. The trial began last week.

A video of a disturbing confession from Ishak, 66, was played Tuesday in court in which he admitted to having several sexual encounters with the teen at the church.

Troy Police Det. Christine Schuler had testified that the sub-deacon denied he knew the victim. The detective said he told her he was being questioned because the priest didn't like him.

He said he'd never been in the boiler room -- so the detective asked why they found his finger prints there. He changed his answer, saying he'd been there one time. Then he admitted that he knew the victim. Then he admitted that he'd been in the boiler room alone with the victim.

"He indicated that kissing with (the victim) occurred on multiple occasions," the detective said. "On the lips." The physical contact allegedly continued according to the detective including oral and anal sex.

The defense had called several church employees to the stand, and questioned the detective's interview tactics, calling them manipulative.