- Part 1: Trump vs. Everybody

The constant bickering between President Donald Trump and House Democrats is one of the big topics.

Both sides now accusing the other of being mentally unstable. In the meantime, what being done to serve the people who put all of them in office.

Part 2: District Detroit promises

We take a look at the promises made and the tax breaks given to one of the richest families in the area.



Yes, Little Caesar's is a wonderful addition to Detroit, but what about the surrounding neighborhood and what about our public schools?

On the panels:

Karen Dumas, public relations CEO

Wendy Day, small business owner, ex-vice chair of state GOP.

Greg Bowens, public relations guru

Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski, military veteran, chairman of Oakland County GOP

Part 3: On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroiters if President Trump should be impeached.