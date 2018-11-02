Tuberculosis being investigated at Taylor school

- A case of tuberculosis has been reported at a Taylor grade school Friday.

The case is being investigated at Clarence Randall Elementary School, according to the Wayne County Health Department. The student is being held out of class. It is unclear when the child became sick.

Signs of TB to look for are:

Coughing that lasts three or more weeks

Coughing up blood

Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Chills

Loss of appetite