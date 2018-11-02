Tuberculosis being investigated at Taylor school
TAYLOR, Mich. (WJBK) - A case of tuberculosis has been reported at a Taylor grade school Friday.
The case is being investigated at Clarence Randall Elementary School, according to the Wayne County Health Department. The student is being held out of class. It is unclear when the child became sick.
Signs of TB to look for are:
- Coughing that lasts three or more weeks
- Coughing up blood
- Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing
- Unintentional weight loss
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Night sweats
- Chills
Loss of appetite