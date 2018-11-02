Tuberculosis being investigated at Taylor school

Posted: Nov 02 2018 04:34PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02 2018 10:02PM EDT

TAYLOR, Mich. (WJBK) - A case of tuberculosis has been reported at a Taylor grade school Friday.

The case is being investigated at Clarence Randall Elementary School, according to the Wayne County Health Department. The student is being held out of class. It is unclear when the child became sick.

Signs of TB to look for are:

  • Coughing that lasts three or more weeks
  • Coughing up blood
  • Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing
  • Unintentional weight loss
  • Fatigue
  • Fever
  • Night sweats
  • Chills

Loss of appetite

