- Two people were arrested in Detroit after Warren police said they robbed two people in the parking lot of a KMart who though they were trying to sell a camera via a Facebook Marketplace posting.

Warren Police said the robbery happened in the KMart near 10 Mile and Dequindre a little after 11 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victims had posted a camera they were trying to sell on Facebook Marketplace and were meeting in the KMart parking lot. Warren Police said two black men showed up and robbed them of the camera, money, and phone before driving off.

Police were called and chased them eventually to Mound and Davison in Detroit. That's where they crashed into another car and then ran off.

Police tracked them down in the woods in the area and arrested both men.

The person driving the car who was hit was not injured.