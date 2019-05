Jessica Kropiewnicki, 24, and Christopher Simons, 28, were both arraigned on assault with intent to murder.

- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were arrested last week on charges they tried to kill a man by hitting him with a bat and throwing him into a river.

Deputies were called to a home in Lyon Township on May 5 around 8:15 when owners of a home found their front door forced open and blood throughout the inside and outside of the house. When they searched, they found a man in the bathroom who was conscious but had head wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and told authorities he was attacked by multiple people with a baseball bat.

Deputies said the man broke into the home to seek help for his injuries.

Two days later, he was able to provide suspect information and identify two people involved - a man and woman.

That same day, May 7, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested the female suspect on unrelated matters. During the arrest, the suspect gave information about the assault in Lyon Township.

Using that information, detectives found what they believe to be the location where the man was assaulted and attack.

The woman admitted that she and a co-conspirator set the victim up and hit him in the head with a baseball bat before throwing him in a river in a wooded area.

Deputies searched the scene and found the victim's glasses and driver's license.

The woman, now identified as Jessica Kropiewnicki, 24, and Christopher Simons, 28, were both arraigned on assault with intent to murder. Kropiewnicki was given a million dollar cash bond, no 10%, while Simmons was given a $200,000 cash bond, no 10%.

Both are due back in court on May 22.

Deputies did not provide a motive for the attack.