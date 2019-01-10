Two charged with felonies in 12 porch thefts - Eastpointe PD

- Eastpointe Police announced Thursday that a man and a woman have been charged with stealing several packages from porches in the city.

Police charged Maced Jamal Edwards, 23, and Kamicia Chaniess White, 19, for stealing from at least 12 different people.

According to police, Edwards and White stole packages off porches in Eastpointe.

Edwards has been charged with three felonies: Larceny over $1,000, conspiracy to commit larceny, and drug possession. White hase been charged with two felonies: Larceny over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Both were arraigned on Wednesday. Edwards was given a $75,000 bond while White is being held on a $50,000 bond. Their next court date will be January 23.

Eastpointe Police credit citizens who called 911 to report the crimes and threaten this:

If you steal in Eastpointe, residents and police work together to catch you (and put you on Facebook)!