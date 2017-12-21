Two DPD officers surprise family with gifts for Christmas

- Christmas came early for one Detroit family. Natalie Perez and Antoine Hill reach into their own pockets to make sure the holidays are a little brighter for a mother of three.

"we came up with the idea for adopting the family, we went shopping for them last week and we're here to drop them off today." Hill said.

Perez and Hill picked a family that was dear to their heart and bought gifts for the mother and her children.

Everyone can use a little help, especially around the holidays. Hills says this is his first time doing something like this and he’s happy to help.

The kids were all smiles after they saw the wonderful gifts they received.

“Some people they don’t have a lot of things, or they may need some assistance and when they see that we can reach out to them, it helps them out, I’m sure they appreciate it,” he said.

