- Detroit Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Joy Road and Greenview.

Police say the victims were operating a 2005 Lincoln near the above location. Once at the scene, the victims heard multiple shots.

Eventually, the victims realized they were shot and drove to the 6th precinct for assistance.

The first victim, a 47-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. He is currently in temporary serious condition.

The second victim, a 36-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital. She is also listed in temporary serious condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

