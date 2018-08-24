Two men arrested in connection with illegal tire dumping in Detroit

- Detroit Police say two men, business owner Fadi Hachem and Charles Wilson were arrested in their ongoing crackdown on illegal dumping in the city.

“This pretty much wraps up our investigation with regard to this tire dumping incident,” Lt Rebecca McKay with Detroit Police said.

Is was a Fox 2 viewer who help lead investigators to the two men.

In July, Scemja Thompson says she witnessed two people dumping tires off a pickup in her neighborhood so she called the Fox Problem Solvers for help.

During her interview on the dumping,

“That's the truck that’s the truck,” she said.

Thompson says it was Wilson who she saw dumping the tires, but when Fox 2 questioned him that day,

“Why would I do some s*** like that, you go to jail for that,” Wilson said.

Thompson says she followed Wilson back to the Frank's Auto Center where he and the other man were stacking up on tires.

But, Fadi Hachem said he was innocent.

“I have all kinds of receipts where I physically paid for them to be shredded,” Hachem said.

A police investigation found both men guilty. They were arrested and are facing charges.

“He was arrested as well, he’s charged with a felony of tampering with evidence along with several other tire dumping charges,” Lt Rebecca McKay said.

As the investigation continues the red pickup truck used in the dumping incident has been seized by police.

Wilson was there but had little to say, but police had plenty to say about him.

“He was fined with $1000, his vehicle comes with us, and a blight bond was placed on that under our city code,” McKay said.

As for Thompson who help crack this case she encourages residents to stand up for their community.

God is not a spirit of fear, and I have God with me so when I spoke up and out I was trusting God had my back, she said.