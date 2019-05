- Police are actively investigating a shooting that has left two men dead.

Around 5 a.m. this morning police were called to the area of 3400 Devonshire on Detroit’s east side.

Police say once they arrived they found two men ages 20 and 21 dead at the scene. There was a third victim who was hurt and he has been transported to a local hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This incident is still active, police are working to determine what happened. Stay with Fox 2 for more updates.