e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423200829" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Two suspects caught after a home invasion, chase and crash from Warren to Hazel Park addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/two-suspects-caught-after-a-home-invasion-chase-and-crash-from-warren-to-hazel-park" addthis:title="Two suspects caught after a home invasion, chase and crash from Warren to Hazel Park"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423200829.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423200829");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423200829_423200814_125537"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423200829_423200814_125537";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423200814","video":"593498","title":"Home%20Invasion%2C%20Chase%20and%20Crash%20from%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park","caption":"Two%20businesses%20dealing%20with%20the%20fallout%20of%20a%20police%20chase%20Saturday%20morning.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F10%2FHome_Invasion__Chase_and_Crash_from_Warr_0_7585698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F10%2FHome_Invasion__Chase_and_Crash_from_Warren_to_Ha_593498_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660084653%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjvaBMM4e0pDpxbsraYSAciACMJ8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftwo-suspects-caught-after-a-home-invasion-chase-and-crash-from-warren-to-hazel-park"}},"createDate":"Aug Aug 10 2019 06:37PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423200829_423200814_125537",video:"593498",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Home_Invasion__Chase_and_Crash_from_Warr_0_7585698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520businesses%2520dealing%2520with%2520the%2520fallout%2520of%2520a%2520police%2520chase%2520Saturday%2520morning.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/10/Home_Invasion__Chase_and_Crash_from_Warren_to_Ha_593498_1800.mp4?Expires=1660084653&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jvaBMM4e0pDpxbsraYSAciACMJ8",eventLabel:"Home%20Invasion%2C%20Chase%20and%20Crash%20from%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park-423200814",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftwo-suspects-caught-after-a-home-invasion-chase-and-crash-from-warren-to-hazel-park"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jessica Dupnack

Posted Aug 10 2019 06:38PM EDT

Video Posted Aug 10 2019 06:37PM EDT WARREN, Mich (FOX 2) - It all started in a neighborhood near 9 Mile and Schoenherr where two guys tried to break into a home, which led to police getting called. Those suspects lead police on a several mile chase.

Two businesses dealing with the fallout of a police chase Saturday morning.

There are thousands of dollars in damages to a Mobil Gas Station and the Hazel Park location of Hastings Auto Parts.

Rewind to minutes earlier and 6 miles (ca. 10 km) east to 9 Mile and Schoenherr.

Warren police say two men tried to break into an abandoned home in the neighborhood and when police got called to the scene, the two men drove off onto west bound 696, to 75 then exiting at 9 Mile.

Police chasing behind saying it was NOT at a high rate of speed.

The men ultimately smashed into this white van at 9 Mile and the I-75 service drive in Hazel Park…then were sent careening into the Mobil sign.

They hit another car — one that an auto parts customer just parked. 