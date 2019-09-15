< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. UAW Aramark maintenance workers go on strike
Posted Sep 15 2019 10:34PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 15 2019 10:32PM EDT UAW Aramark maintenance workers go on strike 15 2019 10:32PM </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428944446" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT. (FOX 2)</strong> - UAW members are set to go on strike at midnight Monday morning at GM plants in Michigan and across the country. </p><p>UAW members who work for Aramark and do building maintenance for Michigan GM plants are nearly 24 hours into their strike. </p><p>"We're the pawns," said UAW member Mike Mucci. "We're the pawns of a chess match. We were out here first to get the attention and start getting support and rallying the troops and encourage them to come out a midnight and make a stand."</p><p>After weeks of negotiations, the collective bargaining agreement between the UAW and GM expired last night. </p><p>The union announcing the strike Sunday morning, calling it a last resort. </p><p>The UAW GM Department says it comes down to fair wages, affordable healthcare, profit shares and job security. </p><p>Meanwhile, General Motors says...</p><p>"We believe that we presented a strong offer to the UAW," said Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson. "Inside that offer is over $7 billion dollars of investment and plants, and new product programs that also impact 5400 jobs, new or created."</p><p>UAW members already on the picket line say they're prepared for whatever happens next. </p><p>"Our motto is we're going to make sacrifices to make gains. Toddler bit by pit-bull, Detroit Police investigate
Posted Sep 15 2019 07:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 09:41PM EDT
A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a pit-bull around 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Patton Sunday morning. 
Detroit Police say the child went into the neighbor's backyard unsupervised and was bitten by the dog, which was chained up. The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 
As of right now, it is not known if charges will be filed. Man, 27, dead after motorcycle crash
Posted Sep 15 2019 04:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 10:12PM EDT
Detroit Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood. 
Police say the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on East 8 Mile and disregarded a red traffic signal, causing her to strike a mini-van that was traveling northbound on Sherwood. 
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, but later died. https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 27, dead after motorcycle crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. in the area of 8 UAW to go on strike after negotiations with GM fall through
Posted Sep 15 2019 10:55AM EDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 05:56PM EDT
The UAW announced Sunday morning that it would strike "effective at midnight tonight" after contract negotiations fell through.
During a press conference on Sunday, the union's vice president said it informed GM that its membership would follow through after the contract ended Saturday at 11:59 p.m..
"This is our last resort," said VP Terry Dittes. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/UAW_Strike_0_7658909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/UAW_Strike_0_7658909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/UAW_Strike_0_7658909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/UAW_Strike_0_7658909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/UAW_Strike_0_7658909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UAW Strike" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UAW to go on strike after negotiations with GM fall through</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The UAW announced Sunday morning that it would strike "effective at midnight tonight" after contract negotiations fell through.</p><p>During a press conference on Sunday, the union's vice president said it informed GM that its membership would follow through after the contract ended Saturday at 11:59 p.m..</p><p>"This is our last resort," said VP Terry Dittes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Most Recent https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toddler bit by pit-bull, Detroit Police investigate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-27-dead-motorcycle-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 27, dead after motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uaw-to-go-on-strike-after-negotiations-with-gm-fall-through" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/wjbk_Union%20strike_091519_1568560687889.JPG_7658602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/wjbk_Union%20strike_091519_1568560687889.JPG_7658602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/wjbk_Union%20strike_091519_1568560687889.JPG_7658602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/wjbk_Union%20strike_091519_1568560687889.JPG_7658602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/15/wjbk_Union%20strike_091519_1568560687889.JPG_7658602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UAW to go on strike after negotiations with GM fall through</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/possible-strike-looms-as-contract-between-uaw-gm-expire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/14/Possible_strike_looms_as_contract_betwee_0_7658338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/14/Possible_strike_looms_as_contract_betwee_0_7658338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/14/Possible_strike_looms_as_contract_betwee_0_7658338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/14/Possible_strike_looms_as_contract_betwee_0_7658338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/14/Possible_strike_looms_as_contract_betwee_0_7658338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uaw-to-let-gm-contract-lapse-raising-likelihood-of-strike-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/08/uaw%20logo_1441711348047_175179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/08/uaw%20logo_1441711348047_175179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/08/uaw%20logo_1441711348047_175179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/08/uaw%20logo_1441711348047_175179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/08/uaw%20logo_1441711348047_175179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 