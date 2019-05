- A child who police say is unable to communicate about his identity was found unattended in Detroit early Monday morning.

Police say a child around 11 or 12 years old was found around 8:20 a.m. Monday unattended and playing on the side of the road near Tireman and Southfield Service Drive.

A Good Samaritan notified police and stood with the child until officers arrived. He was taken to the 6th Precinct.

Officials say the child is unable to communicate who he is or where he lives. He is described as an Arabic male with the possible name of Mustafa Ali or Mustafa Muhammad.

Police are looking for help locating the child's parent and/or guardian.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (313) 596-5600.

UPDATE 11:10 A.M.: The child's parents have been located.