- About $250,000 is for grabs in Art Van's 2019 charity challenge.

Nonprofits that focus on women, children and human services are invited to compete for 10 grants that will range from $5,000 to $100,000, as well as a $15,000 bonus.

The process is simple, nonprofits in Midwest states that service those demographics can submit applications until Aug. 19. Along with that application, charities will compete by raising money between Sept. 9 - 27. The top 10 fundraising nonprofits will be honored and receive their grants at the retailer's 60th Anniversary gala on Oct. 24.

Any groups interested can find more information here: https://www.artvan.com/avcc.html