U.S. Marine Corps sets up shop in Detroit for Marine Week 2017

- The U.S. Marine Corps is setting up shop this week in Detroit. Marine Week visits one American city each year. They picked Detroit this year, with special events happening downtown from September 6-10.

Marine Week Detroit will feature hands-on static displays, live demonstrations, time-honored Marine Corps traditions, musical performances and other events to showcase the history, military capabilities and community involvement of the Corps.

One of the events is a specialized workout every morning at 7 a.m. at Cadillac Square. FOX 2's Roop Raj was there Wednesday morning as the workout began. You can see more in the video player above.

For the full Marine Week Detroit event lineup, visit www.usmarineweek.com.