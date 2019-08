- The Make-A-Wish foundation grants wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions.

That was why video of a thief using a sledgehammer to break open a donation machine and stealing the money has so many people outraged.

This was around 4 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dave and Buster's in Utica - and the thief also broke open the ATM.

"The bank money from the ATM - that happens," said Bryan Ede, Utica business owner. "But when you steal a couple hundred bucks from the kids that where it's like are you kidding me?"

Ede immediately called his friend who is a manager at Dave and Buster's and told him: "We're on our way with a check for $500."

"We weren't the only ones though, which was awesome to hear and it brought tears to my eyes," Ede said. "There was a Vietnam vet, 80 years old, that came there with $200, rallying together to make it more than it was."

Dave and Buster's says there was anywhere from $200 to $1,000 in the Make-A-Wish foundation machine.

"Make-A-Wish is amazing," Ede said. "These are kids that are in very tough spots in their life. That couple hundred bucks is a flight to Florida to go to Disney and all the things Make-A-Wish does."

Dave and Buster's in Utica is declaring next Tuesday "Make-A-Wish Day" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where 20 percent of sales will go to Make-A-Wish.