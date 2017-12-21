VA Hospital tells Korean War Veteran they can no longer treat his medical issues

- 87-year-old Korean War Veteran James Williams has served our country and now needs help. He is facing severe medical problems.

"I want to live comfortable until my time comes," he says.

Williams has a hole in his heart, a murmur, a severe prostate problem, he's dealing with swelling in his genitals, he needs help getting up, and going to the bathroom.

His daughter Evelyn Williams sits by his bedside around the clock, and says he was taken to the VA hospital for treatment,

"My father said they told him that there was nothing they could do, and I think that's garbage because he's a proud veteran and that's where he sees to get his help from,” she said.

Congress woman Debbie Dingle was contacted, she made a lot of phone calls to see how this man could be helped.

A VA hospital spokesperson tells Fox 2 they cannot comment on individual cases because of privacy but they stress they always work with patients when they no longer can get the help they need. They also work to connect patients with resources and community partners to make sure they are not left alone.

They also issued a statement saying,

"We can assure you that the Detroit VA strives to provide excellent care to all of our Veteran patients, along with guidance and insight to our patients' families. We have reached out to the family of this patient to find out if there are other concerns and needs to be met. We are grateful to Fox 2 for bringing the concerns of this patient's family to our attention."

"I'm still here mentally, but physically I’m just not here," Williams says.

And so his family is here to help. As they're figuring out the next steps-fox 2 reached out to Heartland health care and hospice.

Heartland discovered that there is nothing that they can do, and that the medical issues that Williams has need to be handled by a trained professional and 24-hour care.

Williams will be taken to the ER to get the help he needs, he and his family ask for your prayers.