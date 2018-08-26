Vacant home fills with water on Detroit's west side

- A major flooding concern that a neighbor says has been happening for years continues tonight.

A woman living in the Riverdale community on Detroit’s west side says the flooding is so bad at a vacant house that it’s spilling out onto the lawn and she’s worried about other issues that could come to surface.

"The grass is flooded and it's coming out of the basement it just doesn't make any sense," Mary Vanderbilt said.

Mary Vanderbilt’s aunt has lived across the street on Chatham for the past three years and its been the same way ever since she moved in. Water fills up the basement then spills out of windows in the front lawn.

Not only is it unsightly to live across from but neighbors also complain of the smell due to the constant standing water.

"It smells like death. It smells bad. There are probably dead animals in there. She doesn't know, she shouldn't have to live like that," she said.

Watching as water bubbled up from the sidewalk outside the home, Vanderbilt says every time her family walks by the abandoned house they hear the sound of constant running water.

"That's what it sounds like like a waterfall or a squishy squishy sound," she said.

Leaving others to wonder just how long the water has been running and the cost associated with all the water wasted. The winter months present a whole new set of challenges.

"It's really icy and you can slip and slide and fall," Vanderbilt said.

Now they hoping something will be done before they have to go down that road again.

Fox 2 has reached out to the city for comment, they said all calls made to the city's emergency line are logged and documented.

The city plans to have a team investigate into when the first complaint was made and have a full investigation starting Monday.

