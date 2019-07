- Dramatic police dashcam video shows the joyride of a stolen cruiser that ended in a crash on July 5.

Destiny Hawkins was arrested and charged with stealing the police SUV, and then driving it from Ferndale into Detroit until it crashed at 7 Mile and Stoepel. According to police, the 24-year-old woman told them she "wanted to have some fun." Police believe that Hawkins suffers from mental illness.

Video shows the white-knuckle ride that includes near misses of almost hitting other vehicles, including speeding the wrong way down busy streets.

Hawkins allegedly got into the parked police SUV at 9 Mile Road near Woodward at 11 a.m. that Friday. The officer had parked the car and was responding to a call when he heard someone yell, "Hey she just got into your car."

In the video the police cruiser slams into a parked gold SUV, then comes to a rest after hitting a parked vehicle nearby. Hawkins was arrested and no major injuries were reported.