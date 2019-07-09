< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417128830" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417128830" data-article-version="1.0">VIDEO: Ferndale police cruiser stolen, crashes in dramatic dashcam</h1> </header> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/video-ferndale-police-cruiser-stolen-crashes-in-dramatic-dashcam" data-title="VIDEO: Ferndale police cruiser stolen, crashes in dramatic dashcam" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/video-ferndale-police-cruiser-stolen-crashes-in-dramatic-dashcam" addthis:title="VIDEO: Ferndale police cruiser stolen, crashes in dramatic dashcam"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417128830.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417128830");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417128830_417124570_117871"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417128830_417124570_117871";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417124570","video":"582600","title":"Dashcam%20shows%20stolen%20Ferndale%20police%20cruiser%20joyride%2C%20crash","caption":"Ferndale%20police%20have%20released%20video%20of%20when%20a%20woman%20stole%20a%20cruiser%2C%20then%20crashed%20it.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2FDashcam_shows_stolen_Ferndale_police_cru_0_7495933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2FDashcam_shows_stolen_Livonia_police_cruiser_joyr_582600_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657313497%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dpjfd5ty5M5XstJ3_L1_36nKqtH0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvideo-ferndale-police-cruiser-stolen-crashes-in-dramatic-dashcam"}},"createDate":"Jul 09 2019 04:51PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417128830_417124570_117871",video:"582600",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dashcam_shows_stolen_Ferndale_police_cru_0_7495933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Ferndale%2520police%2520have%2520released%2520video%2520of%2520when%2520a%2520woman%2520stole%2520a%2520cruiser%252C%2520then%2520crashed%2520it.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/09/Dashcam_shows_stolen_Livonia_police_cruiser_joyr_582600_1800.mp4?Expires=1657313497&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pjfd5ty5M5XstJ3_L1_36nKqtH0",eventLabel:"Dashcam%20shows%20stolen%20Ferndale%20police%20cruiser%20joyride%2C%20crash-417124570",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvideo-ferndale-police-cruiser-stolen-crashes-in-dramatic-dashcam"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417128830"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:51PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417128830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417128830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_stolen ferndale police suv crash2_1562707015280.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash%203_1562707012506.jpg_7495885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417128830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_stolen ferndale police suv crash 3_1562707012506.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash1_1562707014945.jpg_7495887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417128830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_stolen ferndale police suv crash1_1562707014945.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_destiny%20hawkins%20stolen%20police%20suv_1562707012507.JPG_7495886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417128830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_destiny hawkins stolen police suv_1562707012507.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417128830-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_stolen ferndale police suv crash2_1562707015280.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash%203_1562707012506.jpg_7495885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_stolen ferndale police suv crash 3_1562707012506.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash1_1562707014945.jpg_7495887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_stolen ferndale police suv crash1_1562707014945.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/video-ferndale-police-cruiser-stolen-crashes-in-dramatic-dashcam";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417128830" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Dramatic police dashcam video shows the joyride of a stolen cruiser that ended in a crash on July 5.</p><p>Destiny Hawkins was arrested and charged with stealing the police SUV, and then driving it from Ferndale into Detroit until it crashed at 7 Mile and Stoepel. <strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/one-in-custody-after-stealing-ferndale-police-suv" target="_blank">According to police, the 24-year-old woman told them she "wanted to have some fun." Police believe that Hawkins suffers from mental illness.</a></strong> </p><p>Video shows the white-knuckle ride that includes near misses of almost hitting other vehicles, including speeding the wrong way down busy streets.</p><p>Hawkins allegedly got into the parked police SUV at 9 Mile Road near Woodward at 11 a.m. that Friday. The officer had parked the car and was responding to a call when he heard someone yell, "Hey she just got into your car."</p><p>In the video the police cruiser slams into a parked gold SUV, then comes to a rest after hitting a parked vehicle nearby. There is a harsh reality on the ground in cities that border Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metro Detroit Muslims, Jews work together to raise $26K for border asylum seekers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Roop Raj</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Republican or Democrat - it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you think is right. There is a harsh reality on the ground in cities that border Mexico.</p><p>When asylum-seekers arrive at border cities as they try to enter from Mexico, they're met with resistance and told to find their own way. That's according to rabbi Jen Lader with Temple Israel.</p><p>"They're then dumped in a downtown city with no food, no clothes, no lodging - often with children in tow and their expected, often without English skills, to find their way to their sponsors, so they can have their asylum hearings in that city," Lader said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-report-prior-relationship-between-suspect-and-mother-shot-in-head-following-triple-shooting" title="Police report prior relationship between suspect and mother shot in head following triple shooting" data-articleId="417131436" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police report prior relationship between suspect and mother shot in head following triple shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Give the police some credit, they made an arrest pretty quickly after a reported triple shooting this morning.</p><p>A 25-year-old was taken into custody without incident after Detroit police searched the city for the suspect involved in a triple shooting Tuesday morning. Happening around 5 a.m., officers responded to reports that a woman, a man and a child had been shot.</p><p>"I know who ever done it, should roast in hell," said William Shepard, a neighbor. "How do anyone on Earth hurt a 3-year-old child?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/six-weeks-after-being-ripped-from-special-needs-teen-s-hands-therapy-dog-still-missing" title="Six weeks after being ripped from special needs teen's hands, therapy dog still missing" data-articleId="417132559" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In late May, a 17-year-old boy with special needs was walking his two therapy dogs when a car full of people pulled up and stole them from him. They, literally, ripped them from his hands." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Six weeks after being ripped from special needs teen's hands, therapy dog still missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In late May, a 17-year-old boy with special needs was walking his two therapy dogs when a car full of people pulled up and stole them from him. They, literally, ripped them from his hands.</p><p>They asked to pet his dogs, got out and did. It seemed routine and friendly -- until they grabbed the dogs and shut the doors to the car. </p><p>That was six weeks ago. Sergey Olson is still reliving those moments and his mom, Liz, promises they won't let it go.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-missing-boater-near-selfridge-on-lake-st-clair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/macomb%20county%20dive%20team_1562641508956.jpg_7492104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="macomb county dive team_1562641508956.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police search for missing boater near Selfridge on Lake St. Clair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images" title="GETTY earthquake damage1160405851_1562435796071-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harlem-woman-believed-to-be-oldest-american-to-turn-114"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AleliaMurphy_070519_1562335579762_7478310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alelia Murphy of Harlem, who believed to be the oldest living person in the United States, turns 114 on Saturday." title="AleliaMurphy_070519_1562335579762-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harlem woman believed to be oldest American turns 114</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Twenty_five_year_old_in_custody_followin_0_7495952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police report prior relationship between suspect and mother shot in head following triple shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/six-weeks-after-being-ripped-from-special-needs-teen-s-hands-therapy-dog-still-missing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Six_weeks_after_being_ripped_from_specia_0_7495964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Six weeks after being ripped from special needs teen's hands, therapy dog still missing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-ferndale-police-cruiser-stolen-crashes-in-dramatic-dashcam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_stolen%20ferndale%20police%20suv%20crash2_1562707015280.jpg_7495888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>VIDEO: Ferndale police cruiser stolen, crashes in dramatic dashcam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-arrest-man-suspected-in-triple-shooting-on-city-s-west-side-early-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk-mackenzie%20shooting-070919_1562671542067.jpg_7492839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk-mackenzie%20shooting-070919_1562671542067.jpg_7492839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk-mackenzie%20shooting-070919_1562671542067.jpg_7492839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk-mackenzie%20shooting-070919_1562671542067.jpg_7492839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk-mackenzie%20shooting-070919_1562671542067.jpg_7492839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police arrest man suspected in triple shooting on city's west side early Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/city-of-southfield-appoints-deputy-chief-of-police-from-detroit-to-new-police-chief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_southfield%20new%20police%20chief_070919_1562693743302.jpg_7495385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjbk_southfield%20new%20police%20chief_070919_1562693743302.jpg_7495385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, 