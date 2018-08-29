VP Pence visits Michigan for John James, calls him 'Real deal'

- Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Michigan to raise money for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James, calling him a special man with a special story.

Pence visited West Bloomfield for on reason only, he said.

"Let me begin today by bringing greetings and the full and complete endorsement of John James for the Senate from the 45th President of the United States, President Donald Trump," he said.

Pence called on voters to replace Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow and send Republican candidate John James to Washington in the fall.

"It is great to be back in this state that we love so very much. The state where the blue wall crumbled in 2016 and the red wave will begin in 2018," Pence said.

He's confident that James, the military veteran and businessman, will beat the Lansing Democrat. He added that that President trump calls him the "real deal."

"John James is a man who has answered the call to serve the nation his nation, to serve his family, to serve this country and he's following that call," he said.

The Republican candidate said the Vice President's visit sends a clear message across the entire country.

"The Vice President and President recognize that Michigan is very important not only to the United States Senate, but across the United States," James said.

He called Stabenow 'inactive' while he focuses on Michigan's automotive and agricultural industries. He said the 'career politician' is vulnerable this fall.

"We need to move into the future and make sure everyone has access to the American dream and we deserve better leadership in Washington that she's not getting to us," James said.

Stabenow sent a message out against Pence, Tweeting this before the Vice President's arrival:

"When he voted against saving the auto industry, Mike Pence kicked us when we were down. Now John James is buddying up to him to raise money. That's wrong. Michigan needs a Senator who puts Michigan first, not Donald Trump and Mike Pence."