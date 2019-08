- Two people have made off with quite the payday earlier this week on Monday.

Bad news for residents in Rochester, they were car robberies.

Good news for residents in Rochester, there's plenty of surveillance footage of the suspects.

"I know we have more and more security cameras around the subdivision and we'll get one too," said Al Fisk.

Even with the added support, Fisk who is a neighbor is still nervous.

"I find myself the last couple of nights, in the middle of the night getting up and walking around a little bit, just to make sure no one is around," he said.

Police reported on July 29, two subjects were "car surfing" around 2:30 a.m.. They were spotted entering unlocked cars and taking unsecured items from the vehicles like wallets, cash and an iPad.

While police investigate the robberies, they want to remind residents to secure their cars and keep valuables out-of-sight.

"You think you're safe in Rochester, but everywhere is a problem," Fisk said. "I just wish people would be more cognizant about (putting) your cars in the garage. If you can't, lock your car and don't put any valuables obviously in sight."

The string of robberies happened on River Mist Drive and featured two people, one wearing a white sweatshirt with the hood up.

Fisk has a message for the two in response to crimes.

"Geez, find a job, find something to do, find some friends, find some groups to be associated with."

If you know anything about the two people, Rochester Police ask you get in touch with them.